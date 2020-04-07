Kadapa: BJP MP Ramesh gives 50 lakh to Relief Fund

Kadapa: BJP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh has allocated Rs 50 lakh to the District Relief Fund from his MP funds for restriction of COVID19 in the district. He also donated Rs 10 lakh for the same purpose in Proddaturu.

The MP met the district collector CH Harikiran in his chamber and handed over the cheque on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, CM Ramesh said this is the high time for philanthropists to come forward for extending financial as the country is facing an alarming situation.

District Collector CH Harikiran said that the donations received from the philanthropists would be utilized for various needs like common quarantine facilities, supplying food for homeless poor, etc. Collector thanked the MP of donating funds.

Meanwhile, CM Ramesh distributed vegetables for 1,500 families in his native Potladurthy village on Monday.