Kadapa: Boost immunity levels to beat Covid says Covid Survivor S Khaim Tern

Kadapa: Here is an inspiring story of an 86-year-old, S Khaim Tern an Covid-19 survivor. Anyone who is born has to leave this "Bhoutika Prapancham" some day so have faith in God and yourself. 'Jo dhargaya wo margaya' (Those who are scared will die) the survivor said.

This has always been his principle all through his life even when he was in active life as newspaper agent for about 57 years.

He said despite his advanced age he never felt nervous when he was told the he was affected by Covid-19. Khaim was in isolation for 14 day. Despite increased lungs infection and low oxygen levels, he did not get admitted to hospital and preferred home isolation.

"I always believed that I would recover," he said. He advised not to compromise on diet and prayers.

However, he spent most of his time doing prayers and slept for six hours a day. He tried to organise all his activities in such a manner that the family members were not troubled.

Only his grandson used to go to him thrice a day to give medicines. Rest of the time he chose to be alone. And he bounced back to normalcy.

He said he was told by his parents about how plague had played havoc and how people died and things went topsy turvy till vaccine was made. So he was told that one should focus on maintaining good immunity levels.

The Corona pandemic is no different. If your immunity levels are good, the virus will stay away from you. He said his advice to all was to get vaccinated and ensure that they keep boosting their immunity levels.