Kadapa Congress chief condoles deaths in Pashamylaram explosion in Sangareddy

In a press conference held on Tuesday at the District Congress Office (Indira Bhavan) in Kadapa, N.D. Vijayajyoti expressed her profound sorrow over the devastating explosion at the Sigachi Pharmaceutical Unit near Hyderabad, which has so far claimed 42 lives, with fears that the toll may rise. She extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and called for immediate justice for those affected, urging the government to take responsibility and provide ex-gratia settlements.

Vijayajyoti also highlighted the plight of tenant farmers in the region, lamenting that over Rs. 1,000 crore in outstanding payments to approximately 46,000 farmers—who supplied grain during the Rabi season—has yet to be disbursed. "It is deeply unfortunate that farmers who have taken loans for seeds and pledged their paddy are still waiting for their payments," she remarked. "The government must act promptly and release all outstanding dues."

The press conference was attended by Sirajuddin, DCC Vice President; Vijay Kumar and Sushil Kumar, Youth Congress State Vice Presidents; Moinuddin, Minority State Vice President; Mamilla Babu, NSUI District President; and Palem Hariprasad.