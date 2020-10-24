X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha releases National Education Day poster

Amzath Basha
x

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha releasing the poster of National Education Day at his camp office in Kadapa on Saturday

Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha released the poster of National Education Day at his camp office here on Saturday

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha released the poster of National Education Day at his camp office here on Saturday.

Andhra University Azad Trust (AUAT) in collaboration with Maulana Azad Students Welfare Association (MASWA) was organising the programme to commemorate 132nd birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, MASWA district president Gulam Abrar Hussain said as a first Union Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had rendered unique service to education in the country.

Remembering Maulana Abul Kalam, MASWA and AUAT were organising competitions on essay writing, quiz, poetry, painting, poster making and photography through online at national level. He added that those who are interested to participate in the competitions should register their names at mail asma2020au@gmail.com.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X