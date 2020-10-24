Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha releases National Education Day poster

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha released the poster of National Education Day at his camp office here on Saturday.

Andhra University Azad Trust (AUAT) in collaboration with Maulana Azad Students Welfare Association (MASWA) was organising the programme to commemorate 132nd birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, MASWA district president Gulam Abrar Hussain said as a first Union Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had rendered unique service to education in the country.

Remembering Maulana Abul Kalam, MASWA and AUAT were organising competitions on essay writing, quiz, poetry, painting, poster making and photography through online at national level. He added that those who are interested to participate in the competitions should register their names at mail asma2020au@gmail.com.