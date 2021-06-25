Kadapa: Every village will get RBK, VHC, BMC

Kadapa: District collector CH Hari Kiran said that the government has proposed to construct Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK), Village Health Clinic (VHC), Bulk Milk Centre (BMC) and a digital library under one platform in every village for convenience of people.

The collector made a surprise visit to the RBK, VHC buildings which are under construction in Anantharajupuram village of Badvel mandal on Thursday and said the government has proposed to construct RBK, VHC, BMC and digital library under one platform in every village in the district.

He said the government has to issue guidelines related to construction of BMC and DL as the places were already identified for construction of such complexes in the villages. He directed the officials not to compromise on the quality in the building construction. He said that administration was planning to complete all village secretariat buildings before July 8.

Later, the collector inspected village secretariat and enquired the staff about implementation of ongoing welfare schemes. Badvel Tahsildar A Srinivasulu Reddy, MPDO R Sivarama Krishna Reddy, Panchayath Raj SE T Subba Reddy and others were present.