Kadapa: Excellence awards presented to village volunteers

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha lauded the impact of village and ward secretariat system on the government administration at an awards ceremony held at municipal ground here on Monday.



Seva Mitra award was given to 1,596 volunteers, Seva Vajra to five and and Seva Ratna were presented to 15 volunteers for their exceptional service.

The Deputy CM commended the unique village and ward secretariat system, a first in the country, for its contribution to transparent and corruption-free governance. Volunteers, hailed as humanitarian figures, were acknowledged for bringing government welfare schemes to the doorsteps of beneficiaries, transcending barriers of caste, religion, and party affiliations. He emphasised their crucial role during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Deputy CM highlighted the government’s achievements in depositing Rs 139 crore into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries and providing financial support to DWCRA groups.

Deputy Mayors Bandi Nithyananda Reddy and Mumtaz Begum acknowledged the positive impact of Navaratnalu scheme initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They emphasised the significance of village and ward secretariat system, stating that it sets an example for other States.