Kadapa: Four burnt alive after a car catches fire due to collision with tipper

In a tragic accident that took place near Kadapa Airport, a Sumo vehicle collided with a tipper while overtaking a car, which led to massive fire accident. As many as four people were burnt alive in this accident and the other three people were seriously injured. The sumo vehicle, which has hit the tipper is said to be carrying red sandalwood. It is reported that another car also rammed into the tipper. The accident took place between Kadapa and Tadipatri near Goturu.

The four members who burnt alive were identified as red sandalwood smugglers belonging to Tamil Nadu. Fire crews immediately entered the field and extinguished the fire. Another car that caused the accident was also identified as the smuggler's pilot car. The injured were shifted to RIMS hospital. The police who registered the case are investigating.

The incident has happened at around 3am where two cars and the tipper were completely burnt and the bodies of deceased are difficult to be identified while the other two who injured in another car were identified as Muni and Murthy.