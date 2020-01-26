Kadapa : Government is given top priority to the cultivation in the district says Collector CH Harikiran

Kadapa: District Collector CH. Harikiran said that government is given to priority to the cultivation in the district.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting National Flag on the occassion of 71st Republic day here on Sunday he said as part of governments prestigious Nava Ratnalu programme Rs 231crores were distributed 2.91lakh farmers under Rythu Barosa Scheme in the district.

He said that Rs 4,599 crores crop loans were distributed in the current Kharief season in the district. The collector said that as part of extending technical support government has established As many as 250 Rythu Barosa Centers each 5 every mandal and 4.31 lakh farmers were enrolled under YSR Free Insurance Scheme.

He said that as part of designing Kadapa as horticulture hub, about 25 varieties of various horticulture crops are being grown in 22,000 hectors across the district.

About 91,000 acres new ayacut proposed to stabilized by constructing reservoir on Kundu river with estimated cost of Rs 1357 crores, Rs 564 crores allocated for stabilization 77,000 acres and drinking water purpose under the purview of Brahmam Sagar reservoir in Badvel Mydukuru constituencies.

Rs 2,188crores were proposed to spent for construction of various irrigation works like construction of Joladarasi, lift irrigation schemes, for agriculture operations and drinking water purpose in Pulivendula and Rayachoti constituences.

Collector detailed various welfare schemes like houses for all poor, YSR pellikanuka, NREGS, law Nestham are being effectively implemented in the district. On this Occassion Collector has distributed Rs 102 crores worth assets to the beneficiaries. Joint Collector M. Gouthami, SP kVVN Anburajan and others were present.