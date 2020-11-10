Kadapa: Govt. hospital doctor dies after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time

Dr. Nanda Kumar who has been working as a pediatrician for two years in Badvel Government Hospital in Kadapa district had affected with coronavirus three months back and got cured in the NRI Hospital in Guntur for treatment and later joined duty as usual. The fever flared up again 15 days ago. The test turned out to be coronavirus positive once again and went to Kadapa RIMS. The family members were taken to Tirupati SVIMS as their health condition was deteriorating and later he was pronounced dead.

When Nanda Kumar died, their family was heartbroken. His parents could not bear the death of their son who was supposed to get high positions as a doctor. Badvel Hospital staff and fellow employees could not digest Nanda Kumar's death and shedded in remembrance of the services he had rendered. Badvel Hospital sources warn that everyone should be careful about the corona or it could be life threatening. Everyone is advised to follow the rules of the corona to save lives.

Meanwhile, the number of corona cases has come down drastically in Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, 61,050 corona tests were done and 1,392 positive cases were registered. To this end, the Department of Medical Health has released the Health Bulletin. Including the latest cases, the number of corona cases in the state has reached 8,44,359. Of these, 8,16,322 recovered from the corona, with 21,235 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,549 people have recovered from the coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 11 new people have died with the coronavirus taking the death toll to 6,802.