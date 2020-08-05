Kadapa: Health Minister A Nani has seeks public support to tackle virus

Kadapa: Admitting that coronavirus cases are rampant in the state, Health Minister A Nani has called upon the people to extend their support to the government as it will be the mammoth task for it to fight lonely with the dreaded virus.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday after conducting a review meeting with officials on coronavirus situation in the district, the Health Minister said that the government was conducting around 60,000 tests every day and was in first in the entire country in conducting the tests. He said that Kadapa district registered 17 per cent of positive cases. The minister claimed that the government was spending Rs 350 crore every month on coronavirus menace in the interest of public health despite severe financial crisis.

He said there were 1,080 normal beds and 300 oxygen beds available in Covid hospitals and 1,000 medical staff in various capacities will be recruited in one or two days in Kadapa district. The minister appealed to the IMA to extend their cooperation to the government as alarming situation was prevailed in the state. Earlier, the minister has conducted a review meeting with officials over ongoing situation in the district. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, in-charge minister A Suresh, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and others were present.