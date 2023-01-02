Kadapa: People vexed with attitude of Mydukuru MLA Settipalle Raghurama Reddy

Kadapa (YSR District): Former TTD Chairman and TDP Mydukuru constituency in-charge Putta Sudhakar Yadav said that people of Mydukuru are vexed with attitude of YSR Congress party MLA Settipalle Raghurama Reddy and they are waiting for opportunity to defeat him in 2024 elections.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he alleged that the MLA was responsible for committing various irregularities including illegal occupation of government lands in the constituency. Recalling the comments made by former Mydukuru MLA D L Ravindra Reddy, who was presently continuing in YSRCP, the TDP leader said several leaders in YSRCP were expressing displeasure over the MLA attitude.

Describing DL as 'gentle politician,' Putta Sudhakar Yadav said that Ravindra Reddy was responsible for his victory in 2014 elections.