Kadapa: Police showcase their human side

Kadapa: The Kadapa police, who saved the lives of twin babies, and pregnant a woman in two separate incidents along with their usual responsibilities during ongoing lockdown, once again showcased their human side by performing last rites to a orphan old lady, and in another incident provided shelter to girl student of Arunachal Pradesh, who was stranded in Chitwel mandal.

According to sources, N Lakshmidevi (60), a daily wage earner, was spending her lonely life in Chakibanda village of Pendlimarri mandal. She has been suffering from cancer for the last four years and was undergoing treatment with support from locals. Two days ago, she died at her residence but no one noticed it due to lockdown. With foul smell emanating from her home, villagers informed the same to the cops.

Pendlimarri Sub Inspector Hemadri and head constable visited the spot and found her dead. Later, police performed her last rites with the help of village volunteers and locals after conducting Panchanama of the deceased on Friday. In another incident, police provided shelter to a girl student of Arunachal Pradesh, who was stranded in Chitwel mandal in the wake of lockdown. According to sources, Bigalu Khambalai (21) is pursuing engineering course in a private college at Kavali of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

She came to Chitwel to stay in the house of her friend and hostel mate P Sravani before lockdown. However, following extension of lockdown she was facing hardships at her friend's home due to shortage of food and other issues. Special branch police, who came to know of her plight, brought the issue to the notice of SP KNN Anburajan, who in turn provided her separate shelter with all facilities until the lockdown is lifted.