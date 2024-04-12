Live
Kadiri YSRCP candidate flays Naidu over opportunistic politics
YSR Congress Kadiri MLA candidate BS Maqbul has criticized TDP leader Chandrababu for what he calls "chameleon politics." Maqbul accused Chandrababu of changing his colors to benefit from the upcoming elections, stating that the people are ready to vote for the YCP unilaterally.
During a campaign event in OBR Kothapalli, Maqbool highlighted Chandrababu's past criticism of Modi and his current alliance with him. He also mentioned Chandrababu's treatment of volunteers, stating that Chandrababu should apologize to them for his past insults.
Maqbool further criticized Chandrababu for his failure to deliver on promises made in the past, such as waiving loans for women's associations and farmers. He stated that people are no longer willing to trust Chandrababu and that this upcoming election will be the last for him and his allies.
The campaign event was attended by several prominent figures, including Constituency Election Incharge Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Former MLA Attar Bhasha, and MP Rafi Naik. Supporters and activists also participated in the event to show their support for the YSR Congress party.