Live
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
- Doctors hint fresh stir after Calcutta HC’s ‘rape or gang-rape’ query in RG Kar case
Kakani alleges mega scam in Amaravati contracts
YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that a huge scam took place in Amaravati capital construction
Nellore: YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that a huge scam took place in Amaravati capital construction, informing that the government has provided works worth Rs 28,210 crore to eight organisations after accepting 8 per cent bribe from them in the name of mobilisation advance.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kakani pointed out that the coalition government has hatched conspiracy to loot public money in the name of capital construction works by abolishing reverse tendering system, which was introduced by the previous YSRCP government to prevent irregularities.
The former Minister has slammed that the government has awarded capital construction works to eight organisations by accepting Rs 2,821 crore that is 8% of the total cost of the works. He recalled that earlier also in 2014 TDP had looted Rs 258 crore of public money related to Pattiseema works; in Vaikuntapuram Bridge works also TDP government accepted bribe from the contractors by increasing the cost of project up to Rs 400 crore against norms.
Kakani has pointed out that now the coalition government has been adopting the same wrong procedures by finalising Water Power Centre Head Works of Polavaram Project.
He demanded the government to restore Reverse Tendering System and Judicial Preview procedures by cancelling Mobilisation Advance system related to Amaravati contract works.