Kakani alleges mega scam in Amaravati contracts

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that a huge scam took place in Amaravati capital construction, informing that the government has provided works worth Rs 28,210 crore to eight organisations after accepting 8 per cent bribe from them in the name of mobilisation advance.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kakani pointed out that the coalition government has hatched conspiracy to loot public money in the name of capital construction works by abolishing reverse tendering system, which was introduced by the previous YSRCP government to prevent irregularities.

The former Minister has slammed that the government has awarded capital construction works to eight organisations by accepting Rs 2,821 crore that is 8% of the total cost of the works. He recalled that earlier also in 2014 TDP had looted Rs 258 crore of public money related to Pattiseema works; in Vaikuntapuram Bridge works also TDP government accepted bribe from the contractors by increasing the cost of project up to Rs 400 crore against norms.

Kakani has pointed out that now the coalition government has been adopting the same wrong procedures by finalising Water Power Centre Head Works of Polavaram Project.

He demanded the government to restore Reverse Tendering System and Judicial Preview procedures by cancelling Mobilisation Advance system related to Amaravati contract works.