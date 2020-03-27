Kakinada: BJP district secretary Rambala Venkateshwar Rao says PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana to benefit poor

Kakinada: BJP district secretary Rambala Venkateshwar Rao stated that in the wake of the lockdown of the nation due to Covid-19, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has promised to release Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the distressed poor people in the country.



Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that 80 crore people would benefit under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and each person will get 5 kg wheat or rice for free, in addition to 5 kg per month already given under PDS. He said that one kg of pulses will be provided to every household.