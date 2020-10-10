Kakinada: Every farmer should be prodded to rear cattle says Pinipe Viswaroop

Kakinada: Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop said the government has taken steps to provide free treatment to the cattle of farmers at their doorstep. Veterinary assistants have been deployed at Rytu Bharosa Kendram. The Minister inaugurated a free mega veterinary medical camp for cattle at Reddipalli village in Amalapuram Rural on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government was providing loans through the RBK and Kisan Cards from Rs 60,000 to Rs 3 lakh to the dairy farmers. He suggested that every farmer should be encouraged to raise dairy cattle.

He said that despite the damage caused to agriculture in natural disasters, farmers can get income from livestock. He advised the farmers to rear livestock besides engaging themselves in agriculture. He also said that despite the loss in agriculture due to natural calamities, farmers can earn income from livestock and for this reason, farmers should also develop livestock. He enquired about the medical services being provided to the cattle through the free veterinary camp.

Animal Husbandry department Deputy Director Dr Jesuratnam said that the medical camp has provided free vaccination against smallpox and sore throat to cattle. He said that they are providing medical treatment to non-breeding cattle, nutrient control measures for cattle and calves, blood tests, manure tests and providing medicines free of cost to the needy cattle as well as through the National Free Artificial Insemination Scheme.

He said their aim was to breed at least one hundred good breed calves in each village. He said that this would also lead to a significant increase in milk production.

Later, Minister Viswaroop distributed medicines free of cost to farmers at the medical camp.

Assistant Director Dr L Vijay Reddy, Dr Lalithakumari, Dr P Nagalakshmi, veterinary staff, Gopalamitra and farmers and others were present.