Kakinada: GUSTO-2023 held on The Bard's birth anniversary

Kakinada : On the eve of Shakespeare's birth anniversary, an event 'GUSTO' - theatre arts in English and Telugu languages were performed at Dantu Kalakshetram here on Monday. Peddapuram and Kakinada Sri Prakash Synergites have jointly organised the programme.

Prof Sri Abhilash Pillai, a Keralite from National School of Drama, the guest of honour, said that he is happy to see that along with education the kids are being trained in sports and theatre arts too. He complimented that the children's performance is exceptional.

Actor, director, voice and speech trainer Jilmil Hajarika, the chief guest, said that the spark of desire has to be ignited at an young age and also we have to train them based on their Interests, then they will achieve greater heights in life.

Dr Siva Prasad Tumu from National School of Drama, Sri Prakash Synergy Schools Director Ch Vijaya Prakash and others attended programme.

Students of Peddapuram and Kakinada presented Gulliver Travels, Bhuvana Vijayam, The King Lear and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam skits and enthralled audience.