Kakinada: Liquor sales surge as government cuts prices on brands

Kakinada: The State government is likely to realise a revenue of Rs 500 crore by January-end in East Godavari district through liquor sales, including foreign brands that woo the targeted section of customers. Beginning the sales from December 1, the 62-day sale is expected to generate the revenue as it had already achieved Rs 200 crore during December.



The liquor sale on New Year eve alone exceeded Rs 14.33 crore, since liquor consumption has become an essential part of festival celebrations and this trend is on the rise with each passing year.

In December 2020, when Covid-19 was at its peak, total liquor sale exceeded Rs 12.5 crore and above 5.1 lakh bottles were sold out in East Godavari district, according to the Excise department.

According to officials, one walk-in store in Rajamahendravaram Urban sold liquor worth Rs 18 lakh on December 31 last year.

"We are expecting a steep spike in liquor sales during Sankranthi festival. We also made available a few foreign brands for some section of consumers," Excise Superintendent S Lakshmikanth told The Hans India. He added that on the eve of New Year, more than 6.42 lakh bottles were sold through 378 liquor shops, 10 walk-in stores and 43 bars in the district.

Meanwhile, the impact of Omicron was believed to be less on liquor sale. Until now, people who have been tested Omicron positive had foreign travel history.

The Excise department is monitoring the sales and stock through depots located at Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram and Samalkot. On the sales trend, Lakshmikanth said that the fall in the liquor price would also attract more customers. On December 19, the State government revised the liquor price chart and cut the prices.

The Excise department officials have already arranged major liquor brands – Black Dog, Red Label, Blue Label, and other premium brands – at the revised prices. However, a maximum of up to Rs 90 has been reduced on the selected brands including blended scotch and classic premium whisky as against the previous prices.

The Excise department is preparing to offer 22 mouth-watering brands of beers with a maximum Rs 30 cut on the price compared to previous rates.

Illegal import from neighbouring Yanam, Union Territory, and Telangana State has been tackled. However, those, who were involved in illegal transport of liquor from neighbouring areas, have reportedly withdrawn their plans in the wake of revised liquor prices in Andhra Pradesh.The Special Enforcement Bureau (Sand and Liquor) and District Police (Law and Order) are keeping vigil on the State borders including the agency to prevent any illegal import of the liquor.