Kakinada: Minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna says CM Jagan keen to alleviate poverty

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna said that the main goal of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to alleviate poverty in the state.



He consoled flood victims and made enquiry about their welfare in Razole mandal on Sunday. He said chief minister Jagan is striving hard to fulfill the dreams of the poor people and specially by giving house sites under Navaratnalu.

During the critical Covid-19 period, the government is rendering excellent medical service to the people. He said that residents of Razole who are affected by Covid-19 need not go to other places for treatment but stay at Razole itself for good treatment for Covid-19. He said that in the Razole Area Hospital all facilities were provided for treating Covid-19. He eulogized the services of police personnel in the Covid affected areas. Stating that in the flood hit areas people are subjected to snake bites,he announced that antivenom vials are readily available in PHCs and CHCs.