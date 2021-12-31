Kakinada: No permission for New Year celebration in public places

Kakinada: People should celebrate New Year following the guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron, District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said.

On Thursday, he said that there is no permission to hold New Year celebrations in public places on the midnight of December 31. According to him, no one should gather at public places, highways, across the roads; should not cut cakes and hold parties; and nobody should blast crackers causing inconvenience to others. He warned of taking stern action against those, who misbehave with women or hurt the feelings and sentiments of others.

The SP said people should not consume alcohol, should not do bike racing, running bikes by removing silencers and others. They would be punished if they do so, he warned. Additional forces would be deployed on December 31 night and police pickets would be set up at prominent junctions. He requested people to cooperate with the police in protecting law and order.

The SP asked the people not to come on to the streets to celebrate New Year during Covid-19 pandemic. Asking the public to celebrate the occasion in their houses, he made it clear that creating any trouble or making of noise on the roads would be treated seriously followed by stringent action. He warned them not to violate the instructions of police department.