Kakinada: People scared of rapid spread of Covid third wave

Kakinada: People are perplexed and panicky in view of the rapid spread of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the district. District officials have imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am starting from January 18 to 31 to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, there were 2,458 active cases and 292 Covid positive cases reported in Kakinda district. Though night curfew was in force, people are violating it and moving and jostling freely besides violating Covid norms. Most of the youth were moving out despite night curfew citing petty reasons. People were found in large numbers at tea stalls, in rythu bazaars, shopping malls and markets, who move about without heed to corona norms.

The issue of opening of schools is causing anxiety to parents, who expressed concern and made it very clear not to send their children till they are vaccinated.

Psychologist APJ Vinu told The Hans India that amid the third wave the school announcement has shocked the parent community and created unrest and anxiety in parents. He said most of the parents were afraid that they will be forced to send their children to school, taking the risk. 'Small children are ready to go as they are eagerly waiting to meet their friends. However, some children are reluctant to attend the classes and inclined to attend online classes only,' he noted.

Speaking with The Hans India, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kakinada, Principal B Sekahr said that some students of their school have been tested Covid-19 positive and were in home quarantine.

He stated that students with corona symptoms were advised not to come to the school and online classes will be conducted for them. Stating that they would abide by the Central government guidelines in running the classes, the Principal advised the students suffering from Covid -19 symptoms not to get

disheartened.

Andhra Pradesh Private School Association, East Godavari district president and legal advisor Muthukumilli Srivijay lauded the decision to open schools. He said that in the present circumstances they are conducting offline classes with Covid-19 protocol. "If the government issued guidelines, they would be prepared to conduct online classes. They are encouraging students to get vaccinated and they are motivating the parents." In the wake of the third wave of Covid-19, he advised the parents to be careful about their children's health and follow Covid norms strictly.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran stated that in view of the rapid spread of Covid cases, they have opened Covid Care Centres (CCC) in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram in the district. He said that they have temporarily converted the TTD Kalyana Mandapam into Covid Care Centre in Kakinada. He advised people with Covid symptoms to immediately go for RTPCR tests in the allotted centres.

Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri stated that RTPCR labs at three places—Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram—have been made available in the district. She stated that people should be cautious and give up their indifference and carelessness and strictly follow Covid norms.

She said in the CCCs medical oxygen facilities are also provided where 300 beds are available for Covid patients. Moreover, doctors, paramedical staff, nutritious food, toilets and other facilities are provided at these centres.

Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu warned people, who violate night curfew regulations, and said their vehicles will be seized. He told the people not to come out of the houses strictly during night curfew.