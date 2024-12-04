Kakinada: Person with visual disability devotes life to service

Kakinada: Gangadhar, hailing from the coastal village of Muthanagar is a remarkable example of courage, leadership, and service. Although he is blind, Gangadhar has dedicated his life to helping his community, particularly the fishing families who rely on the sea for their livelihood.

Married to Nookaratnam, who has a physical disability, he manages their household with the support of a government disability pension and assistance from his parents. Since 2013, Gangadhar has collaborated closely with the Reliance Foundation, utilising their helpline and voice messages to stay informed about weather warnings, rough seas, and promising fishing areas.

He shares this crucial information with local fishing communities, helping them stay safe and earn a living. The Reliance Foundation aims to make fishing safer, more sustainable, and profitable for marine fishermen along India’s coastline, with information support from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute through various digital platforms.

Gangadhar’s contributions extend beyond safety information. He also assists his community in resolving issues related to entitlements, such as biometric cards and pension applications. Additionally, he guides young members of the fishing community in acquiring new skills and applying for government subsidies.

His dedication and hard work serve as an inspiring reminder of how an individual can overcome challenges and make a meaningful impact on the world. Gangadhar’s story illustrates the power of determination and kindness, demonstrating that true vision comes from the heart— a vision that exceeds physical sight.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a UN observance celebrated every year on December 3, aimed at promoting understanding of disability issues and mobilizing support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.