Kakinada: Poor sanitation worries people in containment zones

Kakinada: Even though Covid-19 positive cases rising in containment zones in Kakinada Urban, sanitation in some of the residential areas at Jagannaickpur Junction and Kothapet Market is poor. The sanitation workers are not paying much attention in sweeping the roads, cleaning the drainage and disposing waste material in the garbage bins.



People of these localities are worried about their health. During this critical period of Covid-19, negligence of the sanitation wing is posing threat to public health. In the containment zones, the garbage is piling up. No bleaching powder is spilled on the roads. Despite the instructions of the Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, the sanitary workers are negligent and paying a deaf ear to the instructions of the superior officers.

K Savitramma, a resident of Mallayya Agraharam, Gandhinagar questioned why sanitation of their locality is poor in spite of the fact that they are paying taxes regularly.