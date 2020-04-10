Kakinada: Reliance, Red Cross join hands to help poor

Kakinada: Reliance Foundation and Indian Red Cross Society distributed essential commodities to 1,800 families which lost their livelihood due to lockdown in Kakinada and Amalapuram divisions on Thursday.



Collector Muralidhar Reddy said that during the lockdown, Reliance Foundation was providing essential commodities free of charge. He appreciated the foundation for the gesture during the pandemic.

Reliance Foundation state coordinator N Chittibabu said that the meals kit consists of five kgs rice, dal, one litre oil, 1 kg salt, red chilli powder and others.

Red Cross Society chairman YD Ramarao, Nalla Charitable Trust chairman Nalla Pavan Kumar and 'All is Well' vice-president D Kishore expressed their happiness over the Reliance Foundation involving NGOs from smaller cities in helping the poor families.