Kakinada: Teacher gets back original certificates

Kakinada: District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham positively responded to a news report appeared in these columns with headline 'Private teachers in catch-22 situation' on August 29 and handed over the original degree certificates to Ravindra Bharathi School's Pithapuram branch English teacher G Surendra Nath at his office on Tuesday.

Abraham directed the school management to pay the pending salary before September-end and pay the amount in four instalments. He warned the school principal, M Anjani Kumar of stringent action in the event of non-payment of salary.

He also gave a stern warning to the managements of other private schools and stated that severe action would be taken against those who fail to return certificates and salaries to the teachers concerned.

Surendra Nath profusely thanked Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and DEO S Abraham for coming to his rescue and helping him in getting the original certificates. He specially thanked 'The Hans India' for portraying his plight and helping him get speedy justice.