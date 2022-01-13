Kakinada: Tough time for cops as punters raring to host cockfights

Kakinada: The postponement of night curfew at the eleventh hour in the State and the relaxation on travel till the end of Pongal festival would add strength to the organisers of cockfights.



The restrictions have been relaxed in order to keep up the spirit of Sankranti. Within 24 hours after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin permitted to conduct the Jallikattu officially, the Andhra Pradesh government withdrew the night curfew. This situation would add great strength to cockfight organisers in twin districts of Godavari to conduct it in a massive way. The cockfight which is often compared to the controversial Jallikattu game of Tamil Nadu because of the strong sentiment attached to the sport with Sankranti. The cockfight involves two trained roosters fitted with razor sharp blades on the legs fighting to their death, or until one of them backs off.

Rooster fights will be conducted day and night under floodlights in many villages in twin districts of Godavari on auspicious Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma festivals. Thousands of roosters, sharp knives, crores of money and huge arenas are being readied for organising cockfights.

With the postponement of the night curfew, the punters are very enthusiastic and making elaborate arrangements for conducting cockfights in the villages. The postponement of night curfew has landed the police in a state of helplessness and It has become a great challenge for them to control the organisers from conducting cockfights. The politicians are enthusiastically willing to participate in the cockfights as they are confident that they will wink at their participation.

Despite strict warnings from the Collectors and Police department officials, the cockfight organisers are gearing up with arrangements for illegal sports in twin districts of Godavari. Thousands of frenzied people, mostly big businessmen, politicians, local political leaders and rich farmers will participate in the cockfights and bet huge money running into crores of rupees during the three day festival of Sankranti.

On the other hand, there are large scale arrangements with the help of local politicians at Konaseema, Kakinada Rural, Jaggampeta, Anaparthy, Peddapuram, Tuni, Rampachodavaram and other areas in the East Godavari district. Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Vempa, Jagareddygudem, Chintalapudi, Tallapudi, Devarapalli and other areas in the West Godavari district are also readying for the cockfights.

The police have already started booking cases against the organisers in parts of West Godavari district on suspicion of gambling in the name of cockfights. "We shall not allow any illegal activity in the name of cockfights. Stringent action will be initiated, if they violate the law," said West Godavari police superintendent Rahul Dev Sharma.

West Godavari district Collector Karthikeya Mishra said that five control rooms have been set up at five revenue divisional headquarters and SP office to prevent the cockfights in the district. During the 2021 Sankranti season, West Godavari police seized 139 roosters and registered 1,006 cases. A total of Rs 47.93 lakh amount was seized from the cockfight organisers, he said.

The police registered 1,398 bind over cases with regard to cockfights in the district. He said a special cell has been formed to prevent the conduct of cockfights.

East Godavari District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran informed that cockfights and other gambling sports are strictly banned in the district on the occasion of Sankranti. He wanted the traditional rural sports to be motivated and encouraged. He instructed the officials to create awareness among the people to celebrate Sankranti festival in a traditional joyful manner. He issued a warning to the organisers of cockfights that, if they conduct cockfights during the Sankranti, stringent action will be taken against them. He also stated that Section 144 is enforced from January 7 to 24 in the district. He stated that action will be taken against the owners of agriculture fields or private fields where cockfights are organised.

Already steps are being taken by the police to curb the menace of the betting and cockfights during this season. The police officials have served notice to those who are getting ready to participate in the cockfights at I Polavaram, Katrenikona and other mandals in East Godavari district. As per the instructions of the SP M Ravindranath Babu, the district police are taking the necessary steps to curb betting as well as cockfights.