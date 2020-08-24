Kakinada: UTF takes to street to scrap Contributory Pension Scheme

Kakinada: UTF leaders staged a dharna at Salipet High School here on Monday demanding that the government abolish Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

They raised slogans against the government for not conceding their demands.

UTF district secretary B Dharma Raju demanded for the fulfilment of the promise given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon after his assumption of office. He also suggested that schools cannot be reopened till the problem of Covid-19 subsides. He also expressed resentment against the National Education Policy.

He also demanded for the implementation of 11th PRC and release of pending DAs immediately. He said that they are planning to wage unified war for abolition of CPS.

UTF leaders Ch V Ramana, K Suvarna Raju and others were present.