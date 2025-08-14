Kalamkari designer gets ‘At Home’ invite from Raj Bhavan

Tirupati: Reputed Kalamkari designer from Srikalahasti Dr Jonnalagadda Niranjan received an invite to attend the ‘At Home’ event to be held at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on August 15 on the occasion of I-Day celebrations. He received the communication through the District Collector. He was invited under the best researchers / innovators category. Niranjan has made Kalamkari as a brand and the classic designs have won accolades across the country and even abroad.

He was invited to various universities in the UK, USA, Singapore etc., to give live demonstrations which in turn help in the promotion of the art.