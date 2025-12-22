Kamal Baid receives 'Viswa Vikhyata Walker Mitra' service award

Visakhapatnam: Every individual should contribute something to society and the nation, underlined K. Ramanandam, chief trustee of Walkers International.

Speaking at the concluding session of the International Walkers conference held on Sunday at the VMRDA Children's Arena, he stated that social activist Kamal Baid is a person who has made social service an integral part of his life.

Marking this occasion, the 'Viswa Vikhyata Walker Mitra' distinguished service award was presented to Kamal Baid for his 40 years of service to Walkers International in the presence of delegates from various countries. Ramanandam mentioned that Kamal Baid has been a pillar of support for many orphanages, providing assistance to poor artists, and established the Veteran Athletics Association Trust to encourage them. He added that as the managing trustee of the association, he has established a special fund for athletes to help them reach international levels.

Speaking on the occasion, former president of Walkers International SP Ravindra stated that the club, founded in 1986 by the late Sunkara Alwar Das with the slogan ‘Walk – Lead’, has expanded to 1,650 branches in India and abroad, with over three lakh members.

Club president K Padmavathi, conveners Nanduri Rama Krishna and Ch Srinivasa Raju, and delegates DD Naidu and K Dwarakanath were present.