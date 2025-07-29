Kanaka Durga Temple Dasara celebrations from Sept 22

Vijayawada: The highly anticipated Dasara cele brations at the Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada are set to commence from September 22 and continue until October 2. Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik announced that providing hassle-free darshan for common devotees will be the top priority during the festivities. Speaking to mediapersons at the temple premises, the Executive Officer released the complete schedule of the Dasara celebrations.

As per the schedule, the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, will bless devotees in various divine forms each day: September 22: Sri Bala Tripurasundari Devi avataram; September 23: Sri Gayatridevi avataram; 24: Sri Annapurnadevi avataram; 25: Sri Katyayani Devi avataram; 26: Sri Mahalakshmi Devi avataram; 27: Sri Lalita Tripurasundari Deviavataram; 28: Sri Maha Chandi Devi avataram; 29: Sri Saraswati Devi avataram; 30: Sri Durga Devi avataram; October 1: Sri Mahishasura Mardani Devi avataram; October 2 (Vijaya Dasami): Sri Rajarajeswari Devi avataram.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will offer Pattu Vastram (silk robes) to the presiding deity on September 29, which marks Moola Nakshatram and features the Saraswati Devi alankaram from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The Maha Purnahuti will be performed at 9:30 am on Vijaya Dasami day, October 2. The celebrations will culminate with the grand Hamsa Vaahana Teppotsavam (float festival) on the Krishna River, scheduled for 5:00 pm on the concluding day of Dasara, October 2.