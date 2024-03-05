Kapu Sankshema Sena state executive member says Harirama Jogaiah party supports Jana Sena

Kapu Sankshema Sena state executive member and Eluru district president, Puli Sriramulu, has clarified that the political party was founded by former home minister Shri Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah to cooperate with the Jana Sena party.

In a statement, Sriramulu emphasized that Kapusankshemasena will fully support the Jana Sena alliance as directed by Chegondi Hariramazogaiah. He also stated that there is no connection between Kapusankshem Sena and Chegondi Hariramazogayya with a member of Janasena PAC being in the ruling party.

Sriramulu made it clear that all members of Kapusankshemasena will wholeheartedly support the Janasena alliance without any misconceptions. The statement aims to clarify any misunderstandings and reinforce the party's commitment to its alliance with Jana Sena.