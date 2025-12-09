Karmayogi app improves professional skills of employees: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari emphasised that the IGOT Karmayogi application plays a crucial role in developing the professional skills of government employees.

She held a review meeting with officials from various departments at the PGRS Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Monday after the conclusion of the public grievance session. DRO Ramu Naik and district officials attended the meeting.

The Collector stated that employees working in Central and State government departments can access essential training modules such as behavioural rules and CCA regulations through video sessions on the app. She added that after completing each video lesson, employees must answer the questionnaire to receive a certificate issued in their name.

She called upon all government employees in the district to download and utilize the app, noting that the topic will be discussed in the upcoming Collectors’ Conference. She also mentioned that employee performance on the app may soon be linked to CFMS IDs, possibly influencing future annual increments. The Collector commended officials from the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, the Excise Department and the District Education Office for completing the highest number of learning modules.

Reviewing the progress of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the Collector pointed out that Marketing (3), Police (12), Electricity (3) and District AIDS Control (3) departments have pending updates and instructed the respective departments to complete them on priority. She directed all government departments to move towards 100% implementation of e-Office, enabling paperless administration. She stressed that all communication must be carried out through the e-Office system, particularly by RDOs and Tahsildars.

The Collector further instructed departments to upload documents without delay into the Agent Space platform. She stated that while the Survey Department has uploaded over one lakh documents and the Collectorate around 55,000 documents, several other departments including Irrigation, Registration, Endowments, Commercial Taxes, Pollution Control, Education, Town Planning and Minority Welfare have not uploaded any documents, expressing dissatisfaction over the delay.

She also urged rapid progress in APAR ID development, highlighting poor performance in Mahnandi, Pagidyala, Bethamcherla, Jupadubungla and Srisailam mandals, while advising the Education (95%) and Intermediate (90%) departments to reach full completion at the earliest.