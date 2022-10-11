Karthik gets honorary doctorate from Malaysia International

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Karthik Singampally from Rajamahendravaram city received an honorary doctorate from Malaysia International's sister organisation CGT Universal Bible College of Malaysia. He received the honorary degree at a function held in Delhi on Saturday.

Although the institution has so far awarded honorary doctorates to many prominent people in the country, Karthik Singampally is the first Indian to receive this award at the youngest age, stated the university representatives.

The organisers informed that this honorary doctorate was presented to him in recognition of his community service, efforts, and movements for the betterment of the people of the downtrodden sections. On this occasion, Karthik Singampally said that Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution and Jyothi Rao Phule, who filled the light of education, are the ideals for him in organising service programmes and movements.

Stating that he is dedicating this doctorate to both of them, Karthik said that this award has increased his responsibility. He informed he will organise service programs more responsibly towards society. He thanked everyone who contributed to his service programmes.