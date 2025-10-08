Karthik Kambhampati’s book aims to provide practical AI-driven solutions

Plans to write about Agentic AI, Explainable AI, and cloud security for both academic and professional audiences in future

Visakhapatnam: Even as the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is largely considered as a profound opportunity and driving progress across sectors, it often faces challenges and risks that demand proactive strategic approach to resolve them.

Highlighting the need to address modern security challenges and offer practical AI-driven solutions, an alumnus of Andhra University Karthik Kambhampati wrote a book titled ‘AI Driven User Authentication in Cloud Resource Management’.

In an interview with The Hans India, Karthik says that AI paves the way for new career avenues and innovation for Gen Z. “But the domain demands continuous re-skilling as automation impacts ‘traditional’ manpower roles,” he cautions.

His seven-chaptered book ‘AI Driven User Authentication in Cloud Resource Management’ comprises AI-driven authentication models, secure resource management in cloud systems and aims to bridge theoretical research with practical applications as it serves as a ready-reckoner for both academia and industry.

Currently, working as principal/staff sales force engineer in a US-based organisation, Karthik, who completed Ph.D. in Computer Science from Acharya Nagarjuna University and Masters in Computer Science Technology from Andhra University, specialised in Cloud Computing and Machine Learning, says that the book is based on his extensive professional research in Cloud and AI.

Briefing about the book, the 34-year-old says that it bridges cloud infrastructure with advanced AI-driven models for user authentication. “The book addresses pressing challenges of identity management, scalability and adaptive security, making it a practical resource for postgraduate students, research scholars and cloud practitioners. The chapters explain how AI can be used to verify users in the cloud more intelligently, securely and help readers understand modern solutions for online security,” he says.

Working in the US for the past several years, Karthik, who resides in Atlanta, shares that his future plans are to continue advancing in AI-driven sales force architecture and contribute to the domain through research and writing books. Karthik says that his parents Andhra University Professor (Retd) Sambasiva Rao Kambhampati and Padmaja Rani and wife Hema Latha have been his pillars of strength. “My father’s relentless efforts, guidance and sacrifices shaped my future path,” he mentions.

Earlier, Karthik wrote two books titled Cognitive Authentication Systems in Cloud Resource Allocation and Formal Methods for Multi-Agent Communication. “They are meant for students, scholars, and practitioners dealing with Cloud and AI systems as they provide structured frameworks,” he shares, adding that writing allows him to share knowledge and bridge the gap between research and application of knowledge. Going forward, he plans to write about Agentic AI, Explainable AI and cloud security for both academic and professional audiences.