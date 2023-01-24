Karthik receives Oasis World Record

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Dr Karthik Singampalli from Rajamahendravaram city achieved the Oasis World Record. Dr Karthik has been awarded APJ Abdul Kalam Award in the Most Influential Social Activist category by Oasis organisation, which gives awards to those, who made outstanding contributions in various fields.

He received this award in the presence of the representatives of various countries at a grand programme held in Delhi on Sunday.

Karthik also received an honorary doctorate from Malaysia International earlier, and he also hoisted the national flag on top of the Himalayan mountain Ria Purkle and received the appreciation of many celebrities.