  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Karthik receives Oasis World Record

Dr Karthik Singampalli receiving the award at a programme in Delhi on Sunday
x

Dr Karthik Singampalli receiving the award at a programme in Delhi on Sunday

Highlights

Dr Karthik Singampalli from Rajamahendravaram city achieved the Oasis World Record.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Dr Karthik Singampalli from Rajamahendravaram city achieved the Oasis World Record. Dr Karthik has been awarded APJ Abdul Kalam Award in the Most Influential Social Activist category by Oasis organisation, which gives awards to those, who made outstanding contributions in various fields.

He received this award in the presence of the representatives of various countries at a grand programme held in Delhi on Sunday.

Karthik also received an honorary doctorate from Malaysia International earlier, and he also hoisted the national flag on top of the Himalayan mountain Ria Purkle and received the appreciation of many celebrities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X