Karthika Deepotsavam celebrated at SV University

Tirupati: The third Karthika Somavaram was marked with grandeur at Sri Venkateswara University as the campus hosted Karthika Deepotsavam at the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy shrine. Illuminated by the glow of 50,000 oil lamps, the event was inaugurated by the university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and his spouse Rajya Lakshmi, alongside Registrar Prof Bhupathi Naidu.

As they lit the ceremonial lamps, the dignitaries invoked blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Venkateswara, praying for the well-being and prosperity of students, researchers, faculty, non-teaching staff, and the wider community. “May the divine grace of the deities bring light, joy and success into everyone’s lives”, Prof Appa Rao remarked.

The event witnessed the participation of several esteemed attendees, including retired faculty member Bhanu, NSS Coordinator Dr Pakanati Harikrishna, SVU Engineer Tandava Krishna, RK Naidu, Gundala Gopinath among others.