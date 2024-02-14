Karumuri Venkata Nageswararao expresse views on Yatra 2 movie

The State Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, recently expressed his views on the movie Yatra 2. He stated that the film showcased the conspiracy politics of the Congress and TDP parties against YSR's family. Minister Karumuri watched the movie at the Tanuku Lakshmi Theater and spoke to reporters afterwards. According to him, the film portrayed the love of the people for YS Rajasekhara Reddy, his death, and the problems faced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy due to collusion between the Congress and TDP leaders.

The film also showcased the difficulties faced by the YSR family, which evoked a strong emotional response from the audience. Minister Karumuri noted that Chandrababu had clearly communicated that the movie aimed to expose the sinister politics of those who imprisoned CM Jagan. He also praised the film for highlighting Jaganmohan Reddy's fight against poverty and his support for the underprivileged. Minister Karumuri appreciated the director, Mahi V Raghav, for brilliantly portraying Jagan's determination to achieve his goals.

He mentioned that the actors in the movie had given their best performances, and as a gesture to encourage everyone to watch such a film, 50 percent of the seats in every theater across the state were made free. Additionally, it was announced that the film will be screened on special vehicles in main intersections in the coming days. Various political leaders, including Attili AMC Chairman Buddharathi Bharaniprasad and Duva Sarpanch Adda Suryanarayanamurthy (Babu), as well as YSRCP ranks and YSR fans, participated in the event.