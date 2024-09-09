Live
‘Katha Prapancham-2023’ book released
On the occasion of International Literacy Day, a literary programme was organised by Palamaner Writers’ Association at Palamaner Library on Sunday.
Palamaner(Chittoor district): On the occasion of International Literacy Day, a literary programme was organised by Palamaner Writers’ Association at Palamaner Library on Sunday. A book ‘Katha Prapancham 2023’ was unveiled, which features award-winning stories from national-level Telugu short story competition conducted by MSSR Educational Society in memory of late Chemistry Professor Malishetti Sitaram.
Prominent writer Jonnavithula Srirama Chandramurthy and honorary president of Palamaner Writers’ Association R Madhav released the book.
Writers Yugandhar, Dornadula Siddharth, Dr Malli Chetta Devendra and other notable guests participated in the programme. ‘Katha Prapancham 2023’ story collection was distributed to writers and readers by Malishetti Shyam Prasad on behalf of MSSR Educational Trust.