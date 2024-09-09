  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Katha Prapancham-2023’ book released

Guests releasing ‘Katha Prapancham-2023’ at a programme at Palamaner Library on Sunday
x

Guests releasing ‘Katha Prapancham-2023’ at a programme at Palamaner Library on Sunday

Highlights

On the occasion of International Literacy Day, a literary programme was organised by Palamaner Writers’ Association at Palamaner Library on Sunday.

Palamaner(Chittoor district): On the occasion of International Literacy Day, a literary programme was organised by Palamaner Writers’ Association at Palamaner Library on Sunday. A book ‘Katha Prapancham 2023’ was unveiled, which features award-winning stories from national-level Telugu short story competition conducted by MSSR Educational Society in memory of late Chemistry Professor Malishetti Sitaram.

Prominent writer Jonnavithula Srirama Chandramurthy and honorary president of Palamaner Writers’ Association R Madhav released the book.

Writers Yugandhar, Dornadula Siddharth, Dr Malli Chetta Devendra and other notable guests participated in the programme. ‘Katha Prapancham 2023’ story collection was distributed to writers and readers by Malishetti Shyam Prasad on behalf of MSSR Educational Trust.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick