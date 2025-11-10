KBC ZP High School emerges champion

Vijayawada: Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Zilla Parishad High School (KBC ZPHS) at Patamata here has become a powerhouse for Sepak Takraw talent, consistently producing state and national-level players under the dedicated coaching of Physical Education Teacher (PET) Simhadri Ramesh.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the teaching staff and headmaster, and the personal commitment of coach Ramesh, the school has transformed into one of the most successful training hubs for Sepak Takraw in Andhra Pradesh.

Continuing its winning streak, KBC ZPH School teams bagged gold medals in both Under-17 and Under-19 categories at the 69th SGFAP Inter-District Sepak Takraw Tournaments held recently. The Under-19 Boys and Girls events were hosted at Uravakonda, Anantapur district (November 2–3), while the Under-17 competitions took place at Duddukuru, West Godavari district (November 6–7). In addition to school tournaments, the players have also excelled in competitions organised by the Sepak Takraw Association of India, earning laurels for both their school and the district.

Impressively, eight players from KBC ZPH—four boys and four girls—have been selected to represent Andhra Pradesh at the upcoming School Games Federation of India Sepak Takraw Nationals. This achievement is a testament to their rigorous training and consistent performance. The selected players include Md Jakeer, K Tushar, V Kavya, and K Lavanya from the under-17 category, as well as S Karthik, U Jaya Surya, P Hari Priya, and Md Khatija Baig.