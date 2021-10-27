KCR comments expose Jagan failures: TDP

Manglagiri: TDP former MP Konakalla Narayana on Tuesday expressed concern that Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhara Rao started making sarcastic comments on Andhra Pradesh because of the 'inefficiency' of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The Machilipatnam former MP said that while Chandrababu Naidu turned a power deficit AP into a surplus state after the 2014 reorganisation, Jagan pushed the state back into crisis in the power sector. As a result, a situation was now created where both CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and the people of AP had to feel ashamed of themselves in the face of disrespectful and mocking comments from leaders like KCR and T Harish Rao.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asserted that the KCR comments just exposed the failures of the AP CM and his anti-people policies. While the neighbouring state was making comparative progress, AP was experiencing darkness in view of severe power shortage. All industries and investments were going away from AP and the neighbouring state emerged as a favourite.

KCR has not been speaking a single favourable word for AP. Jagan was inexperienced and he had no awareness of how to rule. If Jagan was interested in serving people, he should step aside without causing any further damage, he suggested.

The TDP leader held Jagan responsible for the present situation where AP's revenue stood at a low of Rs 1.78 lakh crore when compared to Rs 2.35 lakh crore of Telangana. How could the situation improve if the ruling party went on scaring away industrialists? The neighbouring state leaders were commenting that two acre could be bought in AP with just one acre in Telangana, he said.

Narayana said that there was no hope that the YSRCP regime would focus on the development of the state at all. The destruction began with Praja Vedika and it led to ghastly attacks on Chandrababu Naidu's house and the TDP national party office. The TDP leader accused MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) of passing hateful comments against TDP only to see joy in the eyes of Jagan Mohan Reddy.