Keep off ragging, drugs, students told

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering NSS unit, in association with District Legal Services Authority (DSLA), Vizianagaram, organised a legal awareness camp on ragging and drug abuse to engineering students on Thursday.

Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi, principal district judge, Vizianagaram, advised the students to abstain from drug use reminding that the addicted people would not step back from that abyss. He insisted that drug usage is wrong and will ruin a person’s entire life. He also told the students to refrain from supporting on-campus ragging and one should keep in mind that serving for nation should be the primary goal and money should be the last goal. He counselled them to strive for their goals and enjoy life with supportive friends.

District SP Vakul Jindal said that purchasing, using, and possessing drugs would be treated as offenses and non-bailable case. He also said that once case is registered under narcotics sections, accused is liable for imprisonment of 20 years. He advised students to not involve in any kind of drug activities inside or outside campus. Civil judge K Vijaya Kalyani cautioned about the bad-effects of on-campus ragging among students and its legal complications also. She highlighted the importance of wearing helmets while bike driving . Director of MVGR, Prof. P. Sitharama Raju, S Mohan Kumar, Dean- NSS PO N Shanmukha Rao others have attended the programme. Later they distributed helmets to students.