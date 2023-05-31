Kesineni Nani says he has no objection to whosoever party gives MP ticket

Kesineni Nani once again made sensational comments saying that he has no objection if the party denies ticket to him in the next election and opined that he is ready to contest even as an independent. He expressed hope that people will give him a victory if they wish. TDP MPonce again made sensational comments saying that he has no objection if the party denies ticket to him in the next election and opined that he is ready to contest even as an independent. He expressed hope that people will give him a victory if they wish.

Kesineni Nani stated that he is not afraid of how the party will take his words and clarified that said that there will be no obstacles irrespective of parties in the matter of development. He said that he is ready to work with anyone and opined that he is okay with anything for development.