Know your MLA: Subhash: A Rising star in state politics

Rajamahendravaram : Vasamsetti Subhash has emerged as one of the luckiest politicians in the 2024 AP Assembly elections. Contesting as a candidate of TDP in Ramachandrapuram constituency, he emerged victorious for the first time. His rapid ascent to political prominence is noteworthy.

Approximately two months before the elections, Subhash joined the TDP and overcoming competition from senior leaders like former Deputy chairman of Legislative Council Reddy Subrahmanyam, he secured the party ticket unexpectedly. His victory was further amplified by his collaboration with leaders and workers from the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, which helped him achieve success and secure a place in the cabinet.

Subhash began his political career with the YSRCP, where he served as the joint secretary of the state youth wing. He also conducted several service programmes in the Ramachandrapuram constituency through a voluntary organisation named SAF. In January 2024, he resigned from the party and joined the TDP in the presence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at a rally in Mandapeta.

In the elections, Subhash defeated his main rival, YSRCP candidate Pilli Surya Prakash, by a margin of 26,291 votes. His victory was facilitated by internal disputes within the YSRCP and coordination between NDA parties.

As the only MLA from the Settibalija caste in the three districts of the erstwhile East Godavari region, Subhash was appointed as a minister in the Cabinet beyond all expectations as he is a debutant MLA. He was allotted the portfolios of labour, factories, boilers and insurance and medical services.