Koilakuntla: Male baby found dead in drain

Koilakuntla (Nandyal district): A heart-wrenching incident was witnessed at Gadda Street in Koilakuntla town in Nandyal district on Tuesday.

According to information, the locals who happened to pass through a drain in the early morning, found a newborn male baby dumped in the drain. They immediately brought it to the notice of the police.

Inspector Hanumanth Naik told The Hans India that some unidentified persons have thrown the just born male baby into the drain. Sadly, the baby was found dead.

“We are pursuing the footage of closed circuit cameras. Besides pursuing the footages we are also enquiring with the people of the surrounding areas,” he said.

The body has been retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

After the completion of post-mortem, burial was also conducted, the Inspector said.

A case was filed under Section-94 of BNS Act.