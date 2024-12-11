Live
Dalit, women, and human rights advocated
CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office
TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists' housing plot issue
Taapsee Pannu gives 'Rani' vibes in black and gold ensemble
Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review
Nandita Das supports Sheena Chohan's campaign on Human Rights Day
Centre, State should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
A Poet Who Inspires Through Words
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
Koilakuntla: Male baby found dead in drain
Koilakuntla (Nandyal district): A heart-wrenching incident was witnessed at Gadda Street in Koilakuntla town in Nandyal district on Tuesday.
According to information, the locals who happened to pass through a drain in the early morning, found a newborn male baby dumped in the drain. They immediately brought it to the notice of the police.
Inspector Hanumanth Naik told The Hans India that some unidentified persons have thrown the just born male baby into the drain. Sadly, the baby was found dead.
“We are pursuing the footage of closed circuit cameras. Besides pursuing the footages we are also enquiring with the people of the surrounding areas,” he said.
The body has been retrieved and sent for post-mortem.
After the completion of post-mortem, burial was also conducted, the Inspector said.
A case was filed under Section-94 of BNS Act.