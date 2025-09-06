Kollu Ravindra praises ‘Super Six’ schemes

Anantapur: Minister Kollu Ravindra on Friday participated in the preparatory meeting of the “Super Six.. Super Hit” campaign in Anantapur Urban constituency, held at Shirdi Sai Kalyana Mandapam.

Addressing party leaders and workers, he stated that the coalition government has fulfilled every promise made during the elections, turning the “Super Six” guarantees into a “Super Hit.”

He expressed pride in delivering welfare schemes despite numerous challenges over the past five years, crediting public support for the coalition’s landslide win with 164 seats. He underlined the need for leaders to actively communicate these achievements to the people. Key highlights of the government’s achievements include: ₹4,000 monthly pension starting from July, ₹6,000 for the differently-abled, and ₹15,000 for the severely disabled. Free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme for 2 crore beneficiaries. Financial support to children under the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme. Aid to 67 lakh farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava. Free bus travel for women, empowering them across the state. Launch of Mega DSC to recruit 16,000 teachers. Anna Canteens ensuring food for the poor. Repeal of the controversial land act brought in by the previous government.

Free sand policy to boost the construction sector. 10% reservation for Gita communities in liquor outlets. He also spoke about recent developmental milestones like water through Handri-Neeva to Rayalaseema and increasing industrial investments.