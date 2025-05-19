Kondapalli fort to be developed as mega tourist centre

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha on Sunday said museums play a very significant role in preservation of culture and historical treasures. Along with the officials of the department of archaeology, revenue, tourism, municipal administration and members of the adventure tours and travels association, he visited Kondapalli fort to mark the International Museum Day. The department of archaeology officials explained the importance of the Kondapalli museum located in the historical fort.

Briefing the media at Kondapalli Fort, the Collector said this year International Museums Day is observed with the theme ‘The Future of Museums in the Rapidly Changing Communities’. He urged the youth and students to visit the Kondapalli museum in Kondapalli and Bapu museum in Vijayawada to get aware of our past history and lives of our ancestors. He said the museums depict the historical past and preserve the historical legacy. He said the museums help us to know and understand where we came from and what direction we are heading in future. He said the historical Kondapalli fort and museum contains rare and valuable inscriptions and artifacts and traditional Kondapalli toys. He said efforts are underway to develop Kondapalli fort as a mega tourist centre and urged the people to get aware of the significance of the museums.

Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanyam, District Tourism Officer A Silpa, District Forest Officer Satish, Kondapalli municipal commissioner Ramya Keerthana, AP Tourism Authority consultant Sahiti and representatives of the AP tours and travels association participated in the programme.