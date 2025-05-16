Kondapalli toy centre to create memorable experience for tourists

Vijayawada: District collector Dr G Lakshmisha instructed officials to take necessary steps to develop the Kondapalli Fort and Kondapalli toy manufacturing centres to provide a delightful experience for tourists, along with establishing an experience centre.

On Thursday, the collector held a meeting with Tourism department officials to discuss the establishment of an experience centre at the Kondapalli toy manufacturing colony and the development of Kondapalli Fort.

Speaking at the meeting, the collector stated that there are immense opportunities to further develop the prestigious Kondapalli toy manufacturing centre and Kondapalli Fort as tourist attractions. He highlighted that the toys, crafted with exceptional skill by artisans from Rajasthan for over 400 years, have gained national and international recognition.

The goal is to promote Kondapalli toys, made from the soft white Poniki wood available in the surrounding areas, and to encourage artisans by transforming the district into a tourism hub.

As part of this, an experience centre will be developed to showcase the uniqueness of Kondapalli toys, a living testament to centuries-old heritage, to tourists.

She directed officials to develop infrastructure, undertake beautification work, and make the centre visually appealing. The experience centre will vividly explain the historical significance of Kondapalli toys, the use of Poniki wood, and details about the most popular toys, enabling tourists to have an immersive experience. She also instructed officials to develop the pathway from the Kondapalli toy colony to the fort to make it convenient for tourists. Additionally, Lakshmisha suggested making arrangements for tourists to engage in trekking activities at Kondapalli.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority Chief Marketing Officer S Padmarani, Tourism Consultant Sahithi, District Tourism Officer A Shilpa, AP Tourism Development Corporation Deputy Engineer Srinivas Yadav and others were present.