  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

KONE sets up new office in city

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 6:30 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: Aimed at shaping the future of cities through smarter, safer, and more sustainable urban mobility solutions, KONE Elevator India expanded its presence in Andhra Pradesh by setting up a new office in Visakhapatnam.

It was inaugurated by south constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, along with Amit Gossain, managing director of the elevator company, India and South Asia.

The expanded facility at Waltair Uplands, Daspalla Hills will help serve customers better across Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari districts.

Tags

VisakhapatnamKONE Elevator IndiaUrban MobilityNew OfficeVamsi Krishna SrinivasAmit Gossain

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

CPM slams coalition govt for Rs.12,771 cr power tariff burden

CPM slams coalition govt for Rs.12,771 cr power tariff burden

National News

More
Share it
X