Konidela Nagababu Takes Oath as MLC

Jana Sena party leader Konidela Nagababu has officially taken oath as a member of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council.

Jana Sena party leader Konidela Nagababu has officially taken oath as a member of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council. The ceremony took place this afternoon at the Chairman's office in the Legislative Council, where he was administered the oath by the Chairman, Sri Moshen Raju.

Sri Nagababu was unanimously elected to the Legislative Council in the MLA category, marking a significant milestone in his political journey. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, emphasizing the importance of this occasion in the state’s legislative process.

With his election, Sri Nagababu is set to contribute actively to the Council's discussions and decisions, as Andhra Pradesh continues to navigate its developmental goals and policies.

