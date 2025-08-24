Kotamreddy vows to stop issuing parole letters

Nellore: Following the controversy over his letter recommending parole for life convict A Srikanth, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy announced he will no longer issue such letters and has initiated damage control measures.

Speaking at a press conference at his office on Saturday, the MLA explained the circumstances behind his recommendation for a 30-day parole for Srikanth.

Sridhar Reddy said that he made the decision after Srikanth’s father, A Muniratnam, approached him on humanitarian grounds. He noted that it is common for MLAs to issue such letters in public life. However, the government rejected his recommendation, as well as a similar letter from Gudur MLA Dr Pasem Sunil Kumar, on July 16.

Surprisingly, 14 days later, on July 30, the government granted Srikanth’s parole. The TDP MLA said an inquiry into the matter is ongoing.

He questioned why YSRCP MLAs Keliveti, Sanjeevaiah and Chevireddy Baskar Reddy, who also issued parole recommendation letters for Srikanth in the past, were not criticised. “This has been a lesson for me. I will not commit such a mistake again,” he said.

Addressing allegations from opposition leaders in Nellore accusing him of engaging in “settlements and dandas” (deals and coercion), Sridhar Reddy challenged their claims. He pointed out that the YSRCP government, which he left 18 months before the 2024 elections, should have taken action against him if such allegations were true.

He also condemned opposition leaders for spreading malicious propaganda against him and his family on social media since the 2024 elections. While stating that he could easily retaliate, the MLA said he is restrained by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, who do not endorse vindictive politics. “My hands are tied by Chandrababu and Lokesh, as they do not support vengeance,” he added.